Tampa offering free swim lessons for kids at 12 city pools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is offering free swimming lessons for children Thursday morning as part of the “world’s largest swim lesson.”

The event will be held at all 12 of the city’s pools starting at 9 a.m.

There, lifeguards will teach kids and parents life-saving water safety skills in hopes to prevent drownings.

Parents must register their kids beforehand by signing up in person at the pool.

Here is a list of participating locations:

• Bobby Hicks Pool, 4201 W. Mango Ave., 33616

• Copeland Pool, 11001 N 15th St., 33612

• Cuscaden Pool, 2900 N 15th St., 33605

• Cyrus Greene Pool, 2101 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., 33603

• Danny Del Rio Pool, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603

• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pool, 2200 N. Oregon Ave., 33607

• Interbay Pool, 4321 Estrella Ave., 33629

• Loretta Ingraham Pool, 1611 N Hubert Ave., 33607

• Roy Jenkins Pool, 154 Columbia Dr., 33606

• Spicola Family Pool, 2615 E Corrine St., 33605

• Sulphur Springs Pool, 701 E Bird St., 33604

• Williams Park Pool, 4362 E Osborne Ave., 33610