TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Tampa nonprofit employee was accused of stealing over $25,000 from the organization’s payroll during her time on the job.

Zaria Walker, 21, was arrested last month on charges related to her employment at Phoenix House, according to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix House is a nonprofit substance abuse rehabilitation center with locations in several states, including centers in Tampa and Brandon.

Walker was hired as payroll administrator in Aug. 2022, HCSO said, and was accused of stealing a total of $25,103 from the company. Deputies said that from Nov. 25 to Dec. 12, Walker allegedly entered fraudulent hours for a former employee and had their paycheck deposited into a bank account that she opened using their personal information.

Walker was charged with three counts of false entry in books of a business entity, fraudulent use of personal information, and second degree grand theft. She bonded out of jail last month.

“It’s disgusting to think that this person used her smarts and skills to steal money from an organization that only tries to save people from addiction,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “She was trusted to pay the hard-working employees at the Phoenix House; instead, she worked the system to fatten her bank account.”