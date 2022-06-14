TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — A nonprofit organization in Tampa is looking for a new location after receiving notice their rent will increase from $1,500 to $3,000 starting in July.

Women Restored By God is currently located on North Nebraska Avenue. The organization donates food, clothing and sanitary products to people in need. It also helps people find work and housing.

Founder Nancy Hernandez says she’s unsure where they will operate starting next month after receiving the rent increase notice from their landlord.

“I’m a nonprofit, I only receive donations. Right now, I pay real good electricity, WiFi and everything – but $3,000 is [so] much,” Hernandez said.

The nonprofit gives food to hundreds of people in the Seminole Heights neighborhood but fears now they also may need community assistance.

“I’m worried for what’s [going to] happen next month, I can’t say I’ll pay later because the first of the month – the owner, he wants the money,” she said. “So this is the situation right now.”