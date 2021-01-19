Tampa nightclub shootout ends in crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shootout that ended in a crash in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

The incident began at the Truth Lounge nightclub on W. Cayuga Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said people in multiple vehicles were seen shooting at each other as the club was about to close. The shooters fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police said the three vehicles, a Mercedes, Dodge Charger and Lexus, were seen speeding on Interstate 275, but officers did not stop them. The Mercedes and Charger crashed at the Interstate 4 interchange. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken into custody.

The Lexus sped off, but was eventually located in Plant City, and the driver was detained.

Police said they recovered guns from all three vehicles. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.