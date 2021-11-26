Tampa neurosurgeon charged with vehicular homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough neurosurgeon was charged with vehicular homicide after police say he struck and killed a bicyclist on Lizard’s Tail Road in early November.

Police say Philip Henkin, 59, was driving his 2016 Tesla three times over the speed limit when he rounded a corner in the oncoming lane of traffic, striking and killing a bicyclist head-on before crashing into a tree.

The rider was killed instantly, according to official reports.

Police previously told 8 On Your Side the speed limit near the accident was 20 mph.

Records show Henkin’s alleged erratic driving was caught on video by a neighboring business. He was later charged with vehicular homicide, booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on Nov. 6 and released on $7,500 bond the same day.

