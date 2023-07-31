TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa suburb has been dubbed the best suburb to live in the state of Florida, according to Niche.

The website released its list of 2023’s Best Suburbs to Live in Florida, with multiple Tampa suburbs making the top 10 list.

However, when it came to the very best, Niche named Westchase the No. 1 suburb in the Sunshine State.

With a population of 24,185 people, Westchase got an A+ grade for its high marks on public schools, nightlife, diversity, health, and employment opportunities.

Niche listed Westchase’s median home value as $380,100 and a median rent of $1,698. The median household income for the neighborhood was also said be $103,521.

Residents who left reviews for Niche over the years described the area as a beautiful “one stop shop.”

“Beautiful community to live in,” one resident wrote. “I’m a native Tampan, and this is my second time living here, and hopefully the last time I will ever move.”

Other Tampa suburbs that listed in the top 10 were Keystone and Pebble Creek.