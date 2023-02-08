TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Look to the skies over State Farm Stadium this Sunday and you’ll see Tampa native Lt. Saree Moreno, a Navy pilot who was chosen to support the flyover during the Super Bowl LVII National Anthem performance.

Moreno and another pilot will buzz the stadium in their F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. Joining them will be an F-35C Lightning II from “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and an EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

According to the Navy, Moreno graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa in 2010. From there, she attended the U.S. Naval Academy where she graduated in 2014.

Moreno has since been with the Navy for nine years.

“The importance of hard work has stuck with me throughout my life and was instilled in me by all my teachers in high school at the Academy of the Holy Names,” Moreno said. “They taught me to be true to myself and to work hard, and if I did that I would be able to achieve anything.”

Moreno said she was inspired to join the military because of her cousin, who joined the Army.

“I joined the Navy to fly F/A-18 Super Hornets,” Moreno said. “Being in the Navy allows me to serve my country with some of the hardest working people the military has to offer. The Navy is exactly what it claims to be, ‘Forged by the Sea.’”