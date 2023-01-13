TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From singing in the church choir when he was little, to performing in ‘Ragtime’ during his time at Blake High School, Deejay Young now travels with the National Tour of ‘Hamilton.’

The “sung-and rapped through” musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda made a stop in Tampa to perform at the Straz throughout the month of January.

Since Young arrived in town, he said he has done several interviews with multiple news organizations, including 8 On Your Side.

“It’s just so surreal it’s an out-of-body experience and I’m just soaking it all in,” he said.

Young is currently the principal standby for ‘Alexander Hamilton.’

“It’s a role I never thought I’d have the opportunity to take the reins on so I’m going to give it everything I have. I hope to make Tampa proud, that’s the goal,” he said.

Young also plays Aaron Burr, Lafayette, Laurens, and Madison on occasion.

“So, it’s pretty crazy. I have a lot of lyrics in my head and they live there all the time,” he said.

After he watched the show for the first time in 2017, Young said he was blown away.

“I saw people that looked like me. I saw black and brown people that were telling this incredible taken about figures that are flawed and I was taken aback, that hey, we can do this if we are given the opportunity to tell this story.”

During his time back in Tampa, Young said he hopes his journey motivated other minority students to pursue their passions in the performing arts.

“I want them to know there can be a fairytale, and dreams are real too,” he said.

Performances will take place in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center through Jan. 22.

Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office, or by calling 813-229-STAR or 800-955-1045 outside the Tampa Bay area. Tickets start at $99 as of Friday morning.

A digital ticket lottery for performances was announced for upcoming shows. Forty tickets for each performance will be available for $10 each. Details on how to enter can be found here.

Young will also be performing some of his own music at 7th + Grove on Monday at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.