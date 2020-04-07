Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa native Kayleigh McEnany to replace Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shortly after it was announced that Stephanie Grisham was out as White House press secretary, news broke that a Tampa native would be taking her place.

Kayleigh McEnany is set to become the Trump Administration’s new White House press secretary, according to NBC and CNN reports.

McEnany has served as the national spokesperson for the Trump 2020 re-election campaign since 2019. Before that, she was the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

The new White House press secretary is a Tampa native who attended the Academy of the Holy Names. When McEnany served as the Trump 2020 spokesperson, she still called Tampa home when she wasn’t on the campaign trail.

The Tampa native is also married to a Tampa Bay Rays player. Sean Gilmartin is a pitcher for the organization. The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2019.

McEnany joined WFLA political reporter Evan Donovan to discuss the impeachment inquiry in November 2019. You can watch that video above.

