Tampa native Kayleigh McEnany to replace Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shortly after it was announced that Stephanie Grisham was out as White House press secretary, news broke that a Tampa native would be taking her place.

Kayleigh McEnany is set to become the Trump Administration’s new White House press secretary, according to NBC and CNN reports.

Father-daughter outing to the Bucs-Colts game!!!



My @Colts had one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history at this very stadium w/ @TonyDungy & Peyton!!!



Also wore this tattered jersey to the 2006 (rainy) Colts Super Bowl victory! pic.twitter.com/z88qPetBVv — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 8, 2019

McEnany has served as the national spokesperson for the Trump 2020 re-election campaign since 2019. Before that, she was the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

The new White House press secretary is a Tampa native who attended the Academy of the Holy Names. When McEnany served as the Trump 2020 spokesperson, she still called Tampa home when she wasn’t on the campaign trail.

The Tampa native is also married to a Tampa Bay Rays player. Sean Gilmartin is a pitcher for the organization. The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2019.

.@GilmartinSean and I are so blessed to welcome our first baby – Blake Avery Gilmartin – into the world!



What a blessing from God she is to our family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yCxY8sxQp4 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 26, 2019

How are you spending time with your family?



Baby Blake and I spent some time this weekend dancing with Daddy! @GilmartinSean



Use the hashtag #TogetherApart and share what you are up to! pic.twitter.com/mqjzU9dQRK — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 17, 2020

McEnany joined WFLA political reporter Evan Donovan to discuss the impeachment inquiry in November 2019. You can watch that video above.