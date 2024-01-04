TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tampa’s population grows, so will its job opportunities, a new report from WalletHub found.

The personal finance company ranked 180 cities based on 31 metrics, from job opportunities per job seeker, to employment growth, to the monthly average starting salary.

Tampa ranked second, coming in behind Scottsdale, Arizona. Both cities are experiencing high job growth, according to the report.

“Scottsdale is the best city for jobs in 2024 because it has the highest job growth in the nation,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Hope said in a statement. “The average annual job growth is nearly 12%, so there will be a lot of new hiring opportunities.”

According to the report, Tampa has the fifth-highest number of full-time job opportunities at companies with high ratings on Glassdoor, relative to its labor force, and one of the highest job security rates in the U.S.

Overall rank for Tampa: 2

15 – Job opportunities

– Job opportunities 6 – Employment growth

– Employment growth 41 – Unemployment rate

– Unemployment rate 70 – Monthly average starting salary

– Monthly average starting salary 90 – Percentage of workforce living in poverty

– Percentage of workforce living in poverty 91 – Median annual income (adjusted for cost of living)

See how Tampa measures up to other cities in the table below:

Best Cities for Jobs Worst Cities for Jobs 1. Scottsdale, AZ 173. Bridgeport, CT 2. Tampa, FL 174. Columbus, GA 3. Salt Lake City, UT 175. Memphis, TN 4. Columbia, MD 176. Bakersfield, CA 5. Austin, TX 177. Stockton, CA 6. Atlanta, GA 178. Augusta, GA 7. Seattle, WA 179. San Bernardino, CA 8. Pittsburgh, PA 180. Gulfport, MS 9. Plano, TX 181. Las Cruces, NM 10. Boston, MA 182. Newark, NJ

Other major Florida cities, Orlando and Miami, were ranked 14th and 16th, respectively.

To read more about the report, visit the WalletHub website.