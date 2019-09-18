Tampa named one of the most ‘fun’ cities in America

TAMPA (WFLA) – Do you think Tampa is a “fun city”? According to a new study from Wallethub Tampa ranks as the third-best Floridian city to have fun in and No. 16 overall.

The financial wellness company compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 66 key metrics.

With a data set that ranges from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.

Tampa was ranked No.12 in entertainment and recreation, which included data such as number of attractions, public beaches per capita, and of course ideal weather.

For a full list including where other Florida cities ranked click here.