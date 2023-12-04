TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you think of the most fun cities in America, what comes to mind? According to WalletHub, 11 of the most fun cities in the U.S. are in Florida.

The report compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. The three key dimensions were entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and overall costs.

Las Vegas, Nevada topped the list as the most fun city in America with a score of 71.38. WalletHub gave the city the top spots in the entertainment and recreation rank and the nightlife and parties categories.

Coming in No. 2 and No. 3 were two Florida cities: Orlando and Miami.

The report said Orlando’s nation-leading theme parks helped the city rank toward the top of the list.

WalletHub said the city has one of the lowest nightly rates for a 3-star hotel room and relatively low average prices for staple foods like pizza and burgers. It also ranked as one of the best cities for soccer fans.

Miami was listed as the third most fun city in the U.S. WalletHub said the city’s beaches are an especially popular destination for spring-breakers. The city also ranked as the best in America for its boat tours and water sports and is perfect for those with an outdoorsy lifestyle.

Tampa came in at No. 17 on the list and was ranked as one of the best cities in the U.S. for festivals per capita. St. Petersburg was ranked as the 38th most fun city in the U.S. with a score of 40.13.

According to WalletHub, these are the most fun cities in Florida:

Orlando (No. 2) Miami (No. 3) Tampa (No. 17) Fort Lauderdale (No. 18) Jacksonville (No. 37) St. Petersburg (No. 38) Tallahassee (No. 82) Cape Coral (No. 100) Hialeah (No. 135) Pembroke Pines (No. 142) Port St. Lucie (No. 149)

To see WalletHub’s full listing of the most fun cities in America, click here.