Tampa named best dog-friendly city

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa has been named the best city in the US for dogs.

The pet food company Honest Paws recently announced its rankings for the best and worst dog-friendly cities in the country.

The survey looked into a number of factors, including pet-friendly restaurants, pet-friendly breweries, hotels, and beaches.

Tampa was named the best due to its 15 dog parks, 52 pet-friendly breweries, and six dog-friendly beaches nearby with a few allowing dogs to frolic in the water and roam off-leash.

The number of dog parks, hiking trails, and veterinarians were also considered.

Other Florida cities ranked in the top 10 were Orlando and Miami.