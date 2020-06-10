Tampa NAACP & ACLU call for TPD citizen review board revamp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the American Civil Liberties Union are calling for the reconstruction of Tampa Police Department’s citizen review board.
Both groups believe the board needs to be revamped after they say officers violently responded to protests.
The NAACP and ACLU held a joint press conference at Tampa City Hall to discuss the following powers they would like TPD’s citizen review board to have:
- Consulting on changes to TPD’s policies and procedures;
- Advisory role in hiring TPD police officers, including reviewing applications and sitting in on interviews;
- Receiving complaints from the public about TPD and voting on whether to investigate each complaint;
- Receiving a report any time a TPD officer’s firearm is discharged and voting on whether to investigate each report;
- Discretion to investigate other matters involving TPD;
- Investigatory powers including ability to to order discovery, hold evidentiary hearings, and issue subpoenas for documents and witness testimony under oath;
- Issue recommendations to TPD and/or the mayor at the conclusion of each investigation;
- The mayor and/or TPD Chief would be required to adopt or respond to each recommendation;
- Staffed by an independent attorney, independent investigators, administrative staff; and
- Sufficient funding in the city’s budget to carry out its duties and exercise its powers.