Tampa NAACP & ACLU call for TPD citizen review board revamp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the American Civil Liberties Union are calling for the reconstruction of Tampa Police Department’s citizen review board.

Both groups believe the board needs to be revamped after they say officers violently responded to protests.

The NAACP and ACLU held a joint press conference at Tampa City Hall to discuss the following powers they would like TPD’s citizen review board to have: