TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 47-year-old man died in custody at a local hospital on Monday, a week after he was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes, including murder.

The Tampa Police Department arrested Cory Brown after an incident on April 24.

Police said Brown was brought to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was being monitored by HCSO detention staff. He was booked into jail remotely on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed burglary of a structure with battery.

Brown was declared deceased by TGH staff on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of foul play, and Brown’s next of kin have been notified of his death. An investigation is ongoing.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information.