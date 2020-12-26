Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect, accused of killing Tampa mother of four

TAMPA (WFLA) -Family members tell News Channel 8, a Tampa woman was killed in Durham, North Carolina area while visiting her family for Christmas.

Family members believe Jessica Cortez Luna’s boyfriend shot and killed the mother of four and are now begging Luna’s boyfriend to turn himself in.

Cortez Luna, was a mother of four, with children ages 12, 7, 3, and 7 months old and the family was planning to leave to return to Tampa sometime later Saturday.

“I want to let other women know that’s going through domestic violence to say something before this happens,” Luna’s sister Maria Cortez Luna said.

Late Saturday evening, Durham police announced that Jorge Maya Gomez, 28, of Tampa is wanted for the murder of Luna.

Gomez “is considered to be armed and dangerous,” Durham police said.

Gomez is described as standing somewhere between 6 feet and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He has short brown hair and a long goatee. He was last seen fleeing the scene in a black 2016 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado truck with an NC license plate that reads HEW-3881.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.