Tampa mother convicted of killing kids wants new trial

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Julie Schenecker, a former Florida Army officer’s wife convicted of killing her two children, Calyx and Beau, at their Tampa home in 2011 is back in a Tampa Bay area jail cell tonight.

Schenecker is asking for a new trial with claims that her attorneys were “ineffective”.

The defense argued she suffered from years of mental illness and was legally insane during the time of the killings. Prosecutors say she was sane when she killed her children.

She is currently in the Hillsborough County jail, with a hearing scheduled for March 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss