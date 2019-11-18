Tampa woman searching for closure for missing daughter, grandson 26 years later

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than two decades following their disappearance, a missing Tampa woman and her son will be represented Friday at Tallahassee’s Florida Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

Linda Hershberger, the mother of Bonnie Lee Dages and grandmother of Jeremy Lee Dages, will be representing the two loved ones she hasn’t seen in over 26 years.

On April 28, 1993, 18-year-old Bonnie Dages and her 4-month-old son Jeremy left their home in Lithia with plans to meet Bonnie’s boyfriend at Kash ‘N Karry on the corner of Lithia Pinecrest and Lumsden Roads.

Two days later, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found the van she was driving still sitting in the parking lot of the Kash ‘N Karry.

That was the last night anyone reported seeing Bonnie and her son.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of what Jeremy may look like today:

This week, Hershberger will be representing her daughter and grandson in Tallahassee for the Florida Missing Children’s Day ceremony. She’s attending in hopes that someone with information will come forward and bring the cold case to a close.

