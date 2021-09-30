Tampa mother and 2-year-old killed in fall at Petco Park in San Diego

(WFLA) — As police investigate the death of a mother and her child who fell to their deaths at Petco Park in San Diego, 8 On Your Side is learning more about the victim’s ties to the bay area.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son Denzel.



The family lawyer told our sister station FOX 5 they’re planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

“Yes, obviously we’re going to be commencing a lawsuit for wrongful death. I believe this is clearly wrongful. The urgency of that is really from the fact the police weren’t investigating as they should have,” said

Witnesses reported that Wilkins appeared to lose her balance while standing on a bench, when she fell over the railing with her son prior to the start of a Padres game.

The family attorney tells 8 On Your Side that Raquel attended the University of South Florida, and prior to moving to California, was a teacher at Durant High School.



A witness this week told FOX 5 that Wilkins appeared to lose her balance after jumping up on a bench of a picnic table near the railing.

San Diego police have said their deaths “appeared to be suspicious,” but few details have been made publicly available about the circumstances of the case.

Speaking to FOX 5’s Phil Blauer, attorney Daniel Gilleon said he met the Wilkins family Tuesday, calling them “sophisticated,” “educated” and “very somber.”

Gilleon said Raquel graduated from a university in Florida with a psychology degree and was working as an administrator to “help people who have come out of high school that don’t have the credentials themselves to get into colleges.”