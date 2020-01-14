Tampa mom faces charges for allegedly making bomb in Walmart

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa mom is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday after she was arrested for allegedly making a bomb inside of a Walmart.

Emily Stallard, 37, reportedly crafted the homemade bomb in front of her child at the Walmart on East Fletcher Avenue.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a security guard noticed the mother wandering aimlessly through the aisles for more than an hour, opening odd items such as nails, a Mason jar and denatured alcohol. He told deputies her behavior was “suspicious.”

The security guard began watching her closely and alerted an off-duty FWC officer who was in the store. The two men were able to stop Stallard right before she lit a wick, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said Stallard spit on them while she was being loaded into the patrol car.

She is facing multiple charges, including resisting arrest.

“This shows how important it is that if you see something out of place, say something,” Hillsborough Sheriff Spokesperson Amanda Granit said. “Your actions and what you saw could really make a huge difference, as it did in this case.”

Stallard remains behind bars and is due in court to face charges Tuesday.

