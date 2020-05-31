Tampa Mobil gas station in midst of protests set on fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Mobil gas station that was in midst of protests earlier Saturday evening was set on fire.

Police say the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the convenience store on fire inside and on the roof.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control by 9 p.m. and prevent the fire from growing to where the gas pumps were located, according to police.

The fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

No firefighters were injured.

