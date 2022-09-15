TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A military contractor in Tampa was charged with over a dozen counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

The Tampa Police Department said they received a cyber tip in April about a resident sharing child pornography over social media. They said their investigation led them to Anthony Pendleton III, 26, who reportedly admitting to sharing child porn content.

Police retrieved multiple computers, phones and data storage devices from Pendleton’s home. They said more charges are expected as they investigate the contents of those devices.

Pendleton was arrested and charged with 16 counts of possessing child pornography. He is currently out on bond.

Police said Pendleton works for Rebellion Defense, a contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense that develops AI programs.