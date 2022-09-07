TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they found a gun in a middle school student’s backpack on Wednesday.

The Franklin Middle School student was arrested after another student told the school resource officer that the student was showing the gun off to others, police said.

The officer and school staff members found the 13-year-old student in the cafeteria. He was taken to another room where his backpack was searched.

The school resource officer found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in the backpack. The student told the officer that he brought the gun from his home for protection.

No threats were made to the school or any students, police said.

The student was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.