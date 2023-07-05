TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa unveiled a new memorial Wednesday honoring the African Americans who fought in World War II and then fought at home to bring housing to Black veterans.

“This is my grandfather who fought in World War II,” said ‘Mothers, Fathers and Kids of Lincoln Gardens’ president Reggie Bolton as he pointed to a black-and-white photo in a scrapbook. “He was in the U.S. Army for 26 years.”

“When he came home from fighting, he could not live on the base.”

African American soldiers like Bolton’s grandfather, Elco, came home to Tampa in hopes of finding the perfect place to begin their post-war life.

“Their goal was to get a home,” said 95-year-old Delores Sims.

Sims’ late husband, Ernest, was one of those soldiers, drafted at 19 years old. But for many African Americans, the promises of the GI Bill were just an illusion.

“He was told, ‘No, this is only for white veterans,”‘ Sims explained.

She said her husband wrote letter after letter working to find a home for her and their two children.

“Finally, he got that letter back saying ‘We’re going to designate a place for you,'” Sims said. “And we lived as a family.”

That place was Lincoln Gardens.

“In 1948, the veteran’s administration, with the urging of MacDill Field Base housing, developed the first planned Black subdivision called Lincoln Gardens in Carver City,” Tampa Mayor Jane Caster explained.

The new Veterans Plaza and Memorial is dedicated to the veterans and their families whose efforts and persistence helped establish the first modern homes for African Americans in Carver City.

“It’s a little different now, but it’s Lincoln Gardens — the veteran’s neighborhood — which I’m very proud of,” Sims concluded.