TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At this time next year, there will be a women’s professional soccer team playing in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was expected to unveil renderings of what the team’s new proposed stadium would look like in a press conference Wednesday morning in Tampa Heights.

The team is temporarily being called Super League Tampa Bay. The team’s president Christina Unkel said this new stadium proposal “will have a special and positive impact on young people in our community.”

The players will be on one of the first 10 to 12 teams in the USL Super League.

The league’s goal is to help make it easier for female soccer players to go pro.

They will play on the fall-to-summer soccer schedule to ensure the women will be available to compete during the 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in France.

Tickets are already on sale for games, which will start next August.