TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was joined by local officials to address the public Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole churned over much of west and Central Florida.

At the start of the press conference, Castor said the Tampa Bay area experienced maximum wind gusts between 29 mph and 40 mph. As a result, the mayor said there were between 12,000 and 19,000 residents without power within the Bay area, out of 900,000 total customers.

Joining the mayor was Tampa Police Chief, Mary O’Connor, who reported some minor damage as a result of the storm, including some downed powerlines, and trees. The chief added there were some reports of traffic lights without power.

In summary, Castor said the damage was “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Nicole is forecast to weaken as it moves across central and northern Florida, and will likely become a tropical depression when it moves over Georgia Thursday night before merging with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic.

