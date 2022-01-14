Tampa Mayor Jane Castor makes friendly wager over Buccaneers wild card game outcome

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced a friendly wager Friday over the outcome of the wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are set to take on the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

If the Buccaneers win, Mayor Kenney will send Mayor Castor a case of locally crafted beer.

If the Eagles win, Mayor Castor will send Mayor Kenney a box of cigars from Tampa.

“Hey, Mayor Kenney! We all know Tampa Bay has better weather & waterfront views, and I know we have a better football team too! ☀️ I’ll even bet you a box of our famous hand rolled cigars that our Buccaneers defeat the Eagles on Sunday! You in?” said Castor in a tweet.

“You’re on! We’re happy to wager a case of our city’s own Love City Brewing. Hope for your sake TB12 can hold the ball a little longer than he did a few years ago,” Kenney stated in a tweet.

Kenney included a link to a sack of Eagles defensive-lineman Brandon Graham stripping the football out of Tom Brady’s hands leading to the Eagles first Super Bowl victory.