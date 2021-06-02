Tampa Mayor Jane Castor delivers unique state of the city report

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor released her annual state of the city address in a video this year.

The video is unique and shows Mayor Jane Castor picking up guests at Tampa international airport and driving downtown.

During her driving tour, Mayor Castor talks about growth and development in the city with projects that are underway or planned. The end of the video reveals Castor is actually driving around trophies from the Tampa Bay sports championship seasons.

Castor says she’s focused on ensuring the city has a viable workforce and affordable housing.

“We can create entire neighborhoods that have the ability to work, live and whatever activities you are interested in, you’ll never have to get in your car, you can stay in those particular neighborhoods,” said Castor.

The former police chief of the city has faced criticism this year over her handling of the pandemic and the way the city handled protestors and violence after the death of George Floyd. Castor says three decades in law enforcement prepared her to death with critics.

“You really don’t have time to listen to the naysayers. You have to make decisions first and foremost that are focused on the health and well-being of our community followed very closely behind by our economic health,” said Castor.

The mayor says she’s also pleased with the economic development in the city, even during a pandemic.

“If you look at development, for the city of Tampa during the pandemic, we permitted 4.5 billion dollars worth of development and in 2019 we permitted 1.9 billion less. We grew during the pandemic and then we will continue to grow as we pull out of it,” said Castor.