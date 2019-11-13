Tampa Mayor Jane Castor assists in arrest of burglar

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor helped prove that once you’re an officer, you’re always an officer after she assisted in an arrest of a burglary suspect.

The former Tampa chief of police noticed a suspicious person repeatedly circling the area of North Adah Avenue and West Hiawatha Street on a bicycle and appeared to be casing houses.

Mayor Castor contacted Tampa police’s communications office and officers were able to conduct a traffic stop with the man.

According to a press release, police say Jesse Hickman was traced back to a previously attempted burglary on Oct. 20. Hickman was taken into custody and admitted to the burglary.

Hickman has been charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

