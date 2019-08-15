Tampa mayor adopts shelter dog for office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is someone new in the mayor’s office.

“If I had a fraction of her energy, this office would be on fire,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

She tells 8 On Your Side she recently adopted a rescue dog, Alcaldesa, from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

“I asked them if they would get us an office dog that we could test drive around here and the one stipulation was that the dog had to be friendly, so we have got a friendly dog here,” said Mayor Castor.

Alcaldesa, which means mayoress in Spanish, is now the official dog of the Tampa City Hall.

“She just brings a smile to everybody’s face and it changes your day. You walk through the door in the morning and everyone sees her, comes up, pets her and that’s how conversations start and that’s how morale improves,” said Mayor Castor.

The mayor has been a long-time supporter of adopting rescues. Currently, thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes. Hundreds of shelters across the country are set to participate in Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, in an effort to help find loving homes for animals in need.

“All of my dogs are rescues and it’s important, the dogs are there and they need a loving home. Let’s go in and find a forever home for a dog from a shelter. Let’s go in and find a forever home for a dog from a shelter,” said Mayor Castor.

Here are some of the local shelters that are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for the Clear the Shelters event: