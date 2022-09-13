TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa city leaders will come together on Tuesday to mark the 1-year anniversary of their “FIX IT FAST” initiative.

The program gives residents the ability to report potholes, traffic signs, roadway obstructions and other minor road issues, which they can expect to be repaired within 72 hours.

During the program’s first year, “FIX IT FAST” teams addressed more than 4,300 potholes and repaired 7,4000 square feet of minor road issues. The average response time was approximately 46 hours, according to city leaders.

But some residents, like Kevin Hurley, say more could be done. Hurley said the street outside his home has not been repaved in more than 50 years.

“The pavement itself, there’s a lot of potholes and a lot of haphazard fixes on the pavement.”

In April, City of Tampa Director of Transportation Vic Bhide said the city’s budget allocates $5.4 million annually to repave roads.

Bhide said they would need $41 million a year to get the roads repaved every 20 to 25 years.

More information about the “FIX IT FAST” program is on the city’s website.

The one-year anniversary celebration will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Operations Yard near 26th Avenue and 40th Street in Tampa.