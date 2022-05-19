TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man accused of killing his two roommates who were part of a neo-Nazi group is now able to stand trial after his competency was restored, according to court documents.

Devon Arthurs was accused of killing his roommates at their Tampa Palms apartment back in 2017.

At the time, Arthurs, then 18, told Tampa police he was once a senior member of the neo-Nazi group, which takes pride in the violence and hatred against minority groups.

Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18, were found dead in the apartment.

A third roommate, Brandon Russell, was sentenced to five years in prison on federal explosives and weapons charges after further investigation found explosive materials in the apartment.

Police said Arthurs told them he converted to Islam and admitted to killing his two roommates after he said they didn’t respect his new religion.

Arthurs also claimed to police that he saved thousands of lives by killing his roommates because he claimed they were planning terrorist attacks against U.S. civilians.

Arthurs was admitted to a facility in the state for competency restoration training after a doctor diagnosed him with autism, schizophrenia and attention deficit disorder.

It was ruled Wednesday that Arthurs is competent to proceed to trial, but will receive “maintenance training” at the Hillsborough County Jail.