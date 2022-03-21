TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man is five million dollars richer after striking gold in the Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Stevyn Bartlette, 45, purchased his lucky ticket from Publix, located at 3030 54th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

The grocery store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.