TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 49-year-old Tampa man walked out of Wawa a millionaire after buying a million-dollar prize-winning ticket from the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game.
Timothy Lowery, 49, of Tampa, claimed his $1 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.
His odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-1,342,598. Only four of the 24 total second-place prizes remain to be claimed.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-4,027,792
|8
|1
|7
|$1,000,000
|1-in-1,342,598
|24
|4
|20
|$100,000
|1-in-1,342,598
|24
|3
|21
|$1,000
|1-in-2,733
|11,789
|1,638
|10,151
|$500
|1-in-4,000
|8,056
|1,028
|7,028
|$250
|1-in-1,503
|21,443
|2,692
|18,751
|$200
|1-in-461
|69,836
|8,797
|61,039
|$150
|1-in-400
|80,545
|10,096
|70,449
|$100
|1-in-26
|1,217,324
|154,481
|1,062,843
Lowery bought his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 27866 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $20 game features eight top prizes of $5 million. One top prize remains to be claimed. According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.