TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 49-year-old Tampa man walked out of Wawa a millionaire after buying a million-dollar prize-winning ticket from the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game.

Timothy Lowery, 49, of Tampa, claimed his $1 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

His odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-1,342,598. Only four of the 24 total second-place prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000 1-in-4,027,792 8 1 7 $1,000,000 1-in-1,342,598 24 4 20 $100,000 1-in-1,342,598 24 3 21 $1,000 1-in-2,733 11,789 1,638 10,151 $500 1-in-4,000 8,056 1,028 7,028 $250 1-in-1,503 21,443 2,692 18,751 $200 1-in-461 69,836 8,797 61,039 $150 1-in-400 80,545 10,096 70,449 $100 1-in-26 1,217,324 154,481 1,062,843 (Florida Lottery)

Lowery bought his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 27866 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game features eight top prizes of $5 million. One top prize remains to be claimed. According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.