TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 49-year-old Tampa man walked out of Wawa a millionaire after buying a million-dollar prize-winning ticket from the $5,000,000 Cashword scratch-off game.

Timothy Lowery, 49, of Tampa, claimed his $1 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

His odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-1,342,598. Only four of the 24 total second-place prizes remain to be claimed.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$5,000,0001-in-4,027,792817
$1,000,0001-in-1,342,59824420
$100,0001-in-1,342,59824321
$1,0001-in-2,73311,7891,63810,151
$5001-in-4,0008,0561,0287,028
$2501-in-1,50321,4432,69218,751
$2001-in-46169,8368,79761,039
$1501-in-40080,54510,09670,449
$1001-in-261,217,324154,4811,062,843
(Florida Lottery)

Lowery bought his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 27866 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20game features eight top prizes of $5 million. One top prize remains to be claimed. According to the Florida Lottery’s website, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91.