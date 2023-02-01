TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is $1 million richer after he stopped at a Publix supermarket to pick up a Powerball lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 62-year-old Ronald Carlson, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. His winning ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

His odds of winning the $1 million were 1 in 11,688,053.52.

(Florida Lottery)

Carlson bought his $1 million-winning Powerball ticket from Publix, located at 12024 Anderson Road in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling him the ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $653 million jackpot.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.