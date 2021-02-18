Tampa man wins $1 million top prize from Florida lottery scratch-off game

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A Tampa man is $1 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Rafik Nessim, 65, won the $1 million prize in the BONUS TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $875,000.00, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at Excel Food & Gas, 6118 South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $5 game, BONUS TRIPLE MATCH, launched in August 2020, and offers more than $48.8 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03.