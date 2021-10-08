Tampa man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man has won the first-ever $1 million top prize from the STRUCK BY LUCK scratch-off game.

According to Florida Lottery officials, 61-year-old Demetrios Valaes purchased his winning ticket from Rainbow Food Mart, located at 3302 South West Shore Boulevard in Tampa.

“The store where we usually buy our tickets was very busy, so we decided to go down the road to get them instead,” Valeas told the Lottery. “We definitely felt ‘struck’ by luck after that split-decision turned into a $1 million win!”

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The STRUCK BY LUCK game gives players the chance to win electrifying prizes of up to $1 million. This game is packed with 7 million winning tickets and more than $176.4 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.36.