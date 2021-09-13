Tampa man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A Tampa man is $1 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Leroy Brundidge won the $1 million prize playing the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00, according to a news release

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven, located at 7401 East Broadway Avenue in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the $1 million-winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

