TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The Florida Lottery said Joel Duran, 25, of Tampa got the winning ticket for the the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game from the Radiant Food Store on West Hillsborough Avenue.

The $5 scratch-off game began in January 2022 and has 12 $1 million prizes for top winners. The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.90, according to the Florida Lottery.

Duran collected his earnings as a lump-sum of $820,000. The Radiant Food Store will also get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.