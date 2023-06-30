TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man got over 20 years in prison after leading a drug trafficking operation between Puerto Rico and the Tampa area, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

A release from the US attorney’s office said Edward Verdi-Bruno, 31, of Tampa operated a drug trafficking business out of a car wash on 22nd Street in Palmetto Beach.

Federal agents said they made multiple controlled drug purchases from members of the drug organization and seized multiple shipments of narcotics, including two kilos of cocaine in March 2022 and two kilograms of fentanyl hidden in an air fryer back in September 2022.

According to the release, Verdi-Bruno and another accomplice were arrested when they tried to pick up the fentanyl shipment.

After his arrest, the defendant used the recorded phone system at the Pinellas County Jail to continue giving instructions for fentanyl deliveries in October 2022. However, authorities said he ended up having the pills delivered to an undercover officer, leading to the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy and delivery of controlled substances. Friday, a U.S. district judge sentenced Verdi-Bruno to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison.