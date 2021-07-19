Tampa man who took selfie in Senate chamber faces sentencing in Capitol riot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man could become one of the first people to go to prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Paul Hodgkins is scheduled to be sentenced in a D.C. federal court at 10 a.m. Monday.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Federal prosecutors are asking the court to sentence him to 18 months in prison, a less harsh penalty, as he has no previous arrests.

A lawyer for Hodgkins said his client got caught up in the frenzy but is now taking responsibility.

“He’s stood up and said I’m not making any excuses what happened was wrong and I’m wrong he’s pled guilty,” said Hodgkin’s defense attorney Patrick Leduc told 8 On Your Side.

His lawyers argue Hodgkins did not engage in violence or destruction, but prosecutors say he brought a first aid kit and came prepared for violence.

Prosecutors say Hodgkins was in the Senate chamber for 15 minutes. He snapped a selfie, which went viral.

“People don’t take selfies of themselves if they think they’re doing if they think they’re doing something at that moment that may be criminal,” Leduc said.