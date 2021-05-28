Tampa man who took selfie in Senate chamber during Capitol riot to enter plea deal

TAMPA (WFLA) – Federal court records show a Tampa man is set to become one of the first out of more than 450 defendants charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot to enter a plea deal.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, has a notice for a virtual hearing before Judge Randolph Moss next Wednesday at 11 a.m.

According to the FBI Statement of Facts, Hodgkins is seen in photos and videos from inside the U.S. Senate chamber after a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to interrupt the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results.

The criminal complaint for Hodgkins’ case said FBI agents received a tip from a confidential witness who shared a selfie-style image of him from the far-right-friendly social networking application Parler.

The selfie-style photo shows a man with long black hair, a black mustache and a beard wearing a dark t-shirt with “Trump” in white letters standing in the well of the Senate chamber. He appears to have a pair of protective eye goggles under his chin.

In photographs attached to federal documents on his case, Hodgkins is seen with a group of people in the “well” of the Senate chamber holding a red flag with the “Trump 2020” slogan written in white letters.

He is standing feet away from Jacob Chansley, the man dubbed the “Q Shaman,” who dressed in fur and horns and was seen leading a crowd inside the U.S. Capitol.

Federal court records show Hodgkins was arrested in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida on Feb. 16.

Federal prosecutors charged Hodgkins with obstructing official proceeding, unlawful entry to a restricted building, impeding or disrupting official functions and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to the criminal complaint, Hodgkins told FBI agents during an interview on Jan. 26 that he traveled alone by bus from Florida to Washington, D.C. He admitted to the agents that he was the person in the selfie photo and another image from the Senate floor during the Capitol riot, the complaint says.

“According to Hodgkins, he saw other people around him breaking windows, individuals engaged in a knife fight, and other injured individuals, but Hodgkins did not know those individuals or participate in the conduct,” an FBI agent wrote in the complaint.

Court records show Hodgkins was released on $25,000 unsecured bond with several conditions including surrendering his firearms and passport and a curfew to stay at home from 1:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Online records show Hodgkins has been a registered Republican voter in Hillsborough County since May 2016.