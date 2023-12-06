TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who injected a “chemical agent” into his neighbor’s home in Tampa is being deported from the U.S., according to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit.

Xuming Li, a former University of South Florida chemistry Ph.D. student, was caught on camera crouching down in front of his neighbor’s door, filling a syringe with liquid, and injecting it into the crack beneath the door.

According to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Li was picked up on an ICE hold and did not make it to court on Dec. 5, where his hearing would have taken place. The Judge also issued a capias for his arrest.

In a statement to WFLA, a spokesperson for the court said he was “told (Xuming Li) is being deported, so we don’t expect him back at the courthouse.”

Li’s charges were filed on June 29 including aggravated stalking, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary, court records show.

According to a Tampa Police Department affidavit, a hazmat test found the “liquid “chemical agent” contained both methadone and hydrocodone, opioid pain medications.

The homeowner’s friend first smelled the chemicals when bringing a package while the family was on vacation. But it was a crack in the corner of the door, where a syringe would fit, that led the homeowner to believe his downstairs neighbor had something to do with the smell.