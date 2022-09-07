TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is wanted for first-degree murder after another man was found shot to death at a gas station, the Tampa Police Department said.

Officers said they found a 26-year-old man laying on the ground in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on North 50th Street in Tampa on Aug. 24.

Police said the man was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said the investigation has led to 24-year-old Derick Bowden being identified as the suspect in the homicide. A warrant for first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm has been issued for Bowden’s arrest.

Investigators said Bowden and the victim knew each other. Police said a criminal history check has revealed that Bowden has 10 prior felony convictions.

Anyone with information that could lead to Bowden’s arrest is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.