Tampa man wanted for first-degree murder taken into custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday on an outstanding murder warrant, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said it announced an outstanding murder warrant for Joseph Stillitano, 31, of Tampa after he was accused of murder in the first degree which resulted from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Using tips gained from its Warrant Wednesday campaign and surveillance video, the sheriff’s office was able to find Stillitano at the Rodeway Inn Wednesday.

Stillitano also faces charges for of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin with intent and possession of methamphetamine.