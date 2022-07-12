TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested in Texas and is set to be extradited to Florida after officials said he used fake credit cards to steal $150,000.

Kevin Anderson, 27, is charged with organized scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information and traffic in or possession of counterfeit credit card.

Previous reports said Anderson is from Tampa.

Anderson is accused of stealing information from 20 victims in Florida and internationally to make recoded and embossed credit cards made to look like real cards. The fraudulent purchases were made across several parts of Florida and ranged from a $49,000 tire purchase to pet food, according to a release from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

An investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found Anderson used aliases in at least 10 other cases across Florida.

According to officials, Anderson was caught in Cherokee County, Texas on July 1 after he allegedly stole fireworks from a stand. Anderson led deputies on a 100 mph chase in a U-Haul truck through two Texas counties. He was stopped after deputies spiked his vehicle.

Once he is moved to Florida, Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Whitney Mackay of the Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit will prosecute the case.