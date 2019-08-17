Tampa man teaming up with USF to help stop negative thoughts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Scientists believe the average person has tens of thousands of thoughts a day and 80% of them are negative. So what if there was a way of changing your brain from having negative thoughts?

A Tampa man is working alongside USF to help people stop negative thinking in its track by using Cope Notes.

Johnny Crowder, the founder of Cope Notes, is a suicide/abuse survivor himself and spent his formative years searching for resources to help him cope with his mental health issues, ranging from OCD and bipolar disorder to schizophrenia.

“The trick isn’t just having a positive thought. It’s interrupting these negative patterns with a positive thought,” said Crowder.

Users of Cope Notes – a text messaging service – receive daily random text messages filled with positive information and inspiration.

“The content is written by people with direct lived experience with mental health issues, trauma or loss,” said Crowder.

The University of South Florida’s Department of Mental Health Law and Policy is working with Crowder to decide which content goes out. Every message is reviewed by a board of directors that are experts in the field of mental health.

Right now, 200,000 texts are exchanged with over 10,000 people in 77 countries. You can learn more about the Cope Notes service here or try it for free by texting COPE to 33222.