TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man pled guilty to a gun charge and faces up to 10 years in prison after officials said he showed a gun on his Instagram.

According to the Department of Justice on Dec. 21, 22-year-old Elijah Hughes who has been convicted of multiple prior felonies, showed a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine during a video on his Instagram.

Later that day, the DOJ said the Tampa Police Department found that same gun on Hughes during a traffic stop. The gun had 34 rounds of bullets, including one in the chamber.

Hughes pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries up to a 10-year sentence.

He has not been sentenced yet.