TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was shot and killed while hanging out with friends early Saturday, the Tampa Police Department said.

Police said 45-year-old Willie Carraway was shot and killed on North Nebraska Avenue around 1:23 a.m.

Two other men were struck by gunfire during the same time and in the same area, police said. They were both treated and released from a hospital.

Carraway’s family is hoping someone will come forward with any information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is also asked to call the police department at 813-231-6130 or by using the TampaPD app.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS(8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is available if you have information that leads to an arrest in the case.