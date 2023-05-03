TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot and killed by his relative early Wednesday, according to Tampa police.

Police said they were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of East 26th Avenue in reference to someone being shot.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found a man with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators said an argument took place between the shooter and the decent at the home before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not say if the shooter is in custody.